Nagaon, Nov 22 (PTI) Twelve people were sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Assam's Hojai district for assaulting a doctor and a nurse who were on COVID duty.

Doctor Seoj Kumar Senapati and nurse Lalita Bharali, who were on duty at the COVID care centre in Phultoli Model Hospital on June 1, 2021, were attacked by the relatives of a deceased patient.

District and Sessions Judge Satya Nath Sarma delivered the verdict after recording the statements of 46 people.

Based on an FIR at Lanka police station, a charge sheet was filed before the court within 28 days of the incident, said Special Public Prosecutor Amarjyoti Saikia.

The accused were booked under various sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage Public Property Act and the Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.

A total fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the convicts, Saikia said.

Additionally, the court imposed fines of Rs 85,000 on each of the convicts, failing to pay which they have to undergo imprisonment of another three months, he added.

Director-General of Police GP Singh lauded the investigators and prosecutors in the case.

"In the infamous Doctor Assault case of Udali - Hojai of 2021, the competent court has pronounced 12 accused persons guilty and awarded Imprisonment up to 10 Years. Compliments to entire investigation and prosecution team," he posted on X.

