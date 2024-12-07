Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 7 (ANI): After the Assam state government's cabinet expansion, three key decisions were made on Saturday.

These included the creation of a Barak Valley Development Department, approval of financial compensation for the next of kin (NOK) of deceased prisoners, and the provision of incentives for ethanol production.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the cabinet decisions on his X.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1865427001856659502

On the Barak Valley governance, the CM's post said, "To bring administration to the doorstep of the citizens and strive for equitable development of Barak Valley, Cabinet has approved the creation of Barak Valley Development Department."

Highlighting the goal to boost farmer's incomes and to move to cleaner fuel alternatives, the CM announced the cabinet's decision to incentivise ethanol production.

"To boost farmers income and move to cleaner fuel alternatives, Cabinet has accorded approval to Production Linked Incentive of Rs 2/litre of ethanol for a period of 3 years to 3 grain based ethanol manufacturing units," the post said.

Talking about setting financial support to NOK's of prisoners, the CM's post said, "Cabinet has approved the policy of Compensation to the legal heirs or to the Next of Kin (NOK) of prisoners in cases of unnatural death."

The cabinet announced five types of unnatural deaths which are eligible for compensation: "quarrel among prisoners" has Rs 2 lakh compensation, "Torture/beating by prison staff" as 3 lakh, "Negligence in duty by prison staff" 4 lakh, "negligence by Medical officers/Paramedics 4 lakh, Suicide committed by prisoners as 3 lakh.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma expanded his cabinet, with four new ministers taking the oath at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

All four new ministers are BJP legislators. Their names include, Prasanta Phookan and Rupesh Gowala - both represent the Upper Assam region, and Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul - both represent Barak Valley. (ANI)

