Golaghat (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 100-bedded Sarupathar Co-District Civil Hospital at Sarupathar in Golaghat district.

He also dedicated an oxygen plant built with the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery at a function held at Sarupathar on Monday. Terming the day as important for the people of Sarupathar, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Co-District hospital built with a financial outlay of Rs 15 crore has facilities like nine out-patient departments, an operation theatre, an emergency ward, a resuscitation room, a special newborn care unit, medicine and paediatric ward, two labour rooms etc.

Moreover, the oxygen plant built with the help of the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery Limited will help the hospital in giving critical care during emergency.

He also said that many more advanced medical care will be added to the hospital. "However, 10,000 more beneficiaries will be added to the list from Sarupathar Assembly constituency. As a result, several women from the co-district will become empowered," CM Sarma said. MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, giving a new dimension to the infrastructural development of Sarupathar, Chief Minister Sarma dedicated to the people an indoor stadium and laid the foundation of a swimming pool at a function held at Sarupathar. Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that a robust landscape for sports has been created in Sarupathar which is very much evident in the area.

"The indoor stadium built with a financial outlay of Rs. 2 crore has the provision for two synthetic badminton courts and two table tennis courts," he added

He also said that the swimming pool in Sarupathar will be built for Rs 75 lakh using the CSR fund of Numaligarh Refinery.

Dr. Sarma also informed that work for Lovlina Borgohain sports complex at Sarupathar is going on in full swing.

"These infrastructures once fully completed will give a sense of encouragement among the young generation which would also be helpful in producing national and international level sportspersons in Sarupathar," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also thanked MLA Sarupathar and asked him to lead his people to participate in the sports movement started in Sarupathar. He also said that every sportsperson in Sarupathar has the potential to bloom and flourish like Lovlina Borgohain and Nayanmani Saikia.

CM Sarma also called upon the parents to take steps to inculcate love for sports in their wards. He said that sports lead to good and robust health.

He, therefore, asked the youth to nurture love for sports as it will help them to possess good physical and mental health, which in return can help them to join defence forces. MP Kakakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan, CGM NRL Kajal Saikia, Olympiad Lovlina Borgohain, Commonwealth Medallist Nayanmoni Saikia, international Boxer Jamuna Boro, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Later, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also inaugurated the rural stadium built with Rs. 2 crore at Golaghat South Development Block. (ANI)

