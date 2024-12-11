Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): Advancing Assam's comprehensive development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a 12-day development initiative aimed at reaching 12 lakh families across the state with the benefits of the government's welfare schemes. The programme was held at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

As part of this initiative, CM Sarma distributed cash awards to 26,969 students who achieved 75 per cent or above in the HSLC examination under the Anundoram Borooah Merit Scholarship. Additionally, 3,23,640 bicycles were distributed to Class IX students under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme.

Additionally, 48,673 scooters were awarded to female students securing first division in higher secondary examinations and to male students with 75 per cent or above marks under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of the Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "Starting today, Team Assam will embark on a 12-day journey to visit the people and distribute grants and assistance under various welfare schemes."

"This 12-day period will ensure financial and moral support to 12 lakh families across the state," he added.

Paying tribute to stalwarts like Bani Kanta Kakati and Anundoram Borooah for their vision of a prosperous Assam, Dr Sarma congratulated the recipient students and encouraged them to embrace virtues such as diligence, discipline, dedication, and perseverance to become responsible citizens.

He urged students to empower themselves and contribute to national movements such as Skill India, Digital India, and Start-up India. Addressing the students as Amrit Peedhi, Sarma urged them to strive towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Highlighting the role of students in building a developed India, the Chief Minister stated that his government has revitalised the education sector for their empowerment.

"The state government has transformed the education sector with improved infrastructure and new institutions. Apart from 23 medical colleges, some of which are operational and others nearing completion, foundations of three more medical colleges in Darrang, Hailakandi, and Hohai will soon be laid. Furthermore, 224 schools have been established in tea garden areas over the past few years. In the coming years, every district in the state will have one university to ensure higher education for all sons and daughters of Assam," Dr Sarma said.

Outlining various government schemes aimed at empowering girls and women, the Chief Minister urged girls not to discontinue their education under any circumstances. He highlighted the 'Nijut Moina' scheme, designed to support women in continuing their studies, and encouraged them to aim for government jobs after completing their education.

He emphasised that government recruitment processes are now fair and transparent, urging educated women to take advantage of these opportunities.

"As the state government embarks on this 12-day journey, additional incentives are being rolled out. Under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme, over 78,000 borrowers will benefit from a relief package totalling Rs. 223.30 crore to restore their creditworthiness and financial stability. Additionally, Rs. 353.37 crore will be distributed to over 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families for home reconstruction, livelihood aid, and essential supplies. To promote industrial growth, Rs. 21.90 crore will be distributed to 6,490 SHG members to support food processing units," Dr Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also advised students who received scooters under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme to obtain a valid driving licence before riding and to wear helmets for safety. (ANI)

