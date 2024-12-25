Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a review of the progress of various central and state government initiatives in the Sadiya constituency of the Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

The review meeting, held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, focused on the implementation of ongoing and upcoming schemes. During the meeting, Sarma engaged in discussions with departmental officials on the advancement of these initiatives.

The Chief Minister addressed the issue of flood prevention on the southern side of Laina Lowapati under the Water Resources Department and instructed the concerned department to construct a new embankment. He also directed the undertaking of dredging work and to protect the erosion side by using porcupines in Lakhimi Pathar.

He emphasized the importance of connecting Amarpur GP to the central power grid for electrification.

Emphasizing the state government's commitment to healthcare, the CM instructed the National Health Mission to appoint a doctor at Amarpur Riverine Primary Health Centre. He also directed the Revenue Department to complete a survey of 31 NC villages in Saikhowa, where a proposal for a new revenue circle has been made.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has decided to establish a rice and mustard procurement centre in northern Sadiya. The meeting addressed the establishment of a dairy farming project in Dhala-Sadiya and land allocation for agricultural cooperatives, as requested by returning ULFA cadres.

Additionally, land allocation issues for families migrating from Arunachal and those affected by erosion in Katia village were discussed. Additionally, disputes between residents of Kakopathar, Ambikapur, and Tarani Gaon villages and the Forest Department were addressed.

Sarma instructed the District Commissioner to facilitate applications for the Vasundhara Scheme for the local populace and emphasized the need for proper settlement management for Laika-Dodhia residents in Sadiya.

The review also covered the progress of decisions from the recent Cabinet meeting held in Tinsukia. Key topics discussed included the Bir Lachit Stadium complex in Chapakhowa, the multipurpose indoor stadium in Kakopathar, and the installation of a statue of Bhupen Hazarika at the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge.

The CM directed relevant departments to ensure the timely completion of these construction projects. Additionally, the widening of NH 115 from Islampur to Shantipur, the construction of a safety embankment in Saikhowa, and the newly constructed roundabout building in Chapakhowa were also discussed.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of several other key projects, including the infrastructure development of Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School, the construction of a Town Hall funded by the 15th-16th State Finance Commission, and land acquisition for cold storage by Assam Gas Company and Assam State Warehousing Corporation.

Sarma directed the District Commissioner to take the necessary steps for land acquisition. Other issues discussed included the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, housing line development in tea gardens, job card distribution to tea garden workers, Ayushman Bharat, and reducing the mortality rate among new-borns and pregnant women.

The meeting addressed issues of school dropouts, single-teacher schools, and the midday meal program.

The CM instructed the Education Department to increase the number of students at the Laina and Dimari tea garden model schools and urged local MLAs and District Commissioners to visit these schools. The ongoing village meetings on rice procurement from farmers and the Orunodoi program were also discussed. Under the Atmanirbhar Assam initiative, 1,090 youths had applied in the region, out of which 425 were included in the scheme, he added.

Sarma directed the District Industries and Commerce Department to monitor how the recipients of financial support were utilizing the funds.

In today's meeting, the local MLA suggested the establishment of a nursing school in the region, the construction of a bridge to connect to Amarpur, the recruitment of staff at the Agriculture Department office, and the establishment of a stone quarry.

The Chief Minister assured that positive steps would be taken in this regard. The meeting also covered several issues concerning Tinsukia, including the construction of a flyover near Tinsukia Medical College, Na-Pukhuri Park, underpass work at Rongagora Road, road widening and strengthening leading to Court Tiniyali, the Dumduma Sports Project, the railway over bridge in Dumduma city, and the multipurpose centre at Tengani.

Following the review, the CM directed the relevant authorities to take necessary actions. Additionally, he approved the design for the reconstruction of the Burha-Burhi Than in Chapakhowa and directed the construction of a VVIP room at the designated site. Relevant officials from the Than were present during the approval process.

In today's meeting, MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Bolin Chetia, Additional Chief Secretaries Syedain Abbasi and A.K. Tiwari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, Principal Secretary JB. Ekka and GD Tripathi, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, along with senior officials from the relevant departments, were present.

Following this, Sarma visited the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, where he convened a meeting to review the overall environment of the medical college and its various aspects.

He was briefed through a PowerPoint presentation covering details such as the number of patients visiting the hospital, the status of different departments, faculty strength, and other relevant matters. A plan to construct a new residential colony at a cost of Rs 300 crore was discussed, which would replace old accommodations for Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and third- and fourth-grade staff.

Before implementing the project, the CM instructed the Public Works Department to present the design for further discussion with the medical college authorities and to take necessary steps for execution.

Additionally, he directed the establishment of a facilitation centre for tea garden workers, ensuring access to blood storage and other medical assistance. He emphasized that this initiative should be carried out with the support of voluntary organizations.

In today's meeting, the Minister of Medical Education and Research etc., Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Public Health Engineering etc. Jayanta Malla Baruah, MP Rameswar Teli, MLA Taranga Gogoi, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Director of Medical Education Anup Kumar Barman, Principal of AMCH, Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati, Associate Professor Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, along with professors and faculty members, and senior officials from the relevant departments, were present. (ANI)

