Tinsukia (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on his maiden visit to Tinsukia district on Sunday, convened a meeting with district administration officials and heads of various departments at the District Commissioner Conference Hall in Tinsukia to review the district's ongoing welfare activities.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul gave an overview of the district's ongoing welfare activities, which aim at enhancing the quality of life of the people of the district.

The Governor took stock of the progress of multiple projects of different departments, including P&RD, PWD, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Forest, Agriculture, and PHE. He also took stock of the physical and financial advancements under the MGNREGA scheme and reviewed the implementation of PMAY-G in the district.

He also reviewed the progress of Amrit Sarovar as he asked the DC to use them as recreational spaces and platforms for the assembly of people. He asked the concerned officials to enhance amenities at those sites.

During the review of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Acharya asked officials to expedite the total implementation of the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in the district, ensuring broader access to safe drinking water by the people, especially in the rural areas.

The Governor also took note of the prevalence of single-teacher schools in the district. He asked the DC to look after education at the primary level and address the student dropout rate, if any, in the district. Stressing the importance of girls' education, he encouraged the concerned officials to work collectively through community meetings, village visits, and counselling to make education more inclusive.

Regarding PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana, the Governor stressed that the benefits of affordable medicines reach the public effectively.

Acharya also reviewed the Fisheries Department's initiatives, underscoring the importance of utilising the state's abundant water resources to make Assam self-reliant in fish production.

The district administration briefed the governor about the initiative aimed at mitigating human-elephant conflicts. Acharya praised the initiative and stressed recognising individuals who contribute significantly to its success.

Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Goala and MLA Sanjoy Kisan were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

