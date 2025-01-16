Chirang (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI) There is a zero pendency in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Assam's Chirang district as all cases were disposed of by the end of last year, a rare feat in the country where over five crore cases are pending.

This achievement is more pronounced as according to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) over 4.5 crore cases are pending in district and subordinate courts across the country alone.

It marks a significant departure from the infamous "tarikh pe tarikh" syndrome, which has long plagued the Indian judicial system with no end to adjournments and other procedural delays.

While talking to ANI, Nandita Basumatari, Public Prosecutor, Chirang District Court, said, the CJM Court disposed of all pending cases as of December 31, 2024.

At the beginning of 2024, there were 143 cases, and 687 more cases were added as the year progressed, and by the year's end all 830 cases were disposed off, she said, adding, "Opening balance at the beginning of the year 2024 was 143 pending cases... during the year 687 cases added while disposal during the year was 830... Pendency as of December 31, 2024 was zero. Hence percentage of disposal is 100 per cent."

Additionally, the conviction rate in Assam from January to November 2024 stands at 22.68 per cent, while the conviction rate in Chirang District for the period from January 2024 to December 2024 is 23.29 per cent. Notably, the conviction rate in Chirang District for December 2024 alone is 26.89 per cent.

However, the zero pendency would not have been possible without the cooperation of the police, prosecution and defence lawyers, BAR Association of Chirang and Court Staff, she said.

This milestone is a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the judicial system in Chirang, setting a benchmark for other courts.

The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved have played a crucial role in achieving the historic feat, highlighting the importance of teamwork and commitment to delivering timely justice to the citizens. (ANI)

