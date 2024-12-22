Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Continuing its aggressive crackdown on child marriage, the Assam Police arrested 416 individuals and registered 335 cases during the third phase of its operation, launched on the night of December 21-22. The arrested individuals are set to be produced in court today.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development via a post on the social media post X, stating, "#Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made, and 335 cases were registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil!"

Meanwhile on December 10 while attending the observance of Swahid Divas organised by the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha at the Jamurihat in Sonitpur District said that the Assam government is committed to safeguarding the rights of indigenous people.

He also paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives to protect the honour of Jati, Mati and Bheti in the Assam Movement

Chief Minister Sarma said, "Swahid Divas is a solemn occasion to remember the stellar contributions of the martyrs who protected the honour of Assam."

"We must not forget the dark days of history when over 800 innocent and patriotic people from Assam were killed trying to preserve the honour of their beloved State," he said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the state government is working tirelessly for the people of Assam to ensure the preservation of their identity and ensuring their development.

"The government is also working towards delimitation to restrict the impact of infiltrators. Moreover, the state government has cleared 10,000 hectares of land from encroachment," the Chief Minister said.

Remembering the supreme sacrifice of Khargeswar Talukdar who became the first martyr of the Assam agitation, the Chief Minister said that his sacrifice created a pall of gloom across the state as well as the country.

He said that inspired by Khargeswar Talukdar, other martyrs numbering more than 800 also laid down their lives for the cause of the state.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that the Assam Movement was a manifestation of a resolution to protect Assam and its people from the scourge of illegal migration. (ANI)

