Kaziranga (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), which is known as the place with the highest population of one-horned rhinoceros, has experienced a fabulous hike in the number of visitors in 2023-2024.

According to forest officials, Kaziranga Park witnessed the arrival of more than 3.27 lakh tourists during this year, while around 3.15 lakh visited the park during the last financial year 2022-23.

Tourist flow is still continuing in the national park and visitors are happy with visiting the park, said the officials.

KNPTR comprises three administrative divisions, viz, the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bishwanath Wildlife Division and Nagaon Wildlife Division. Tourism in all three divisions have increased, indicating the popularity of non-conventional tourism sites.

According to the data, in 2022-23, a total of 3,10,458 visitors visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 2,610 visitors visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division, and 1,728 visitors visited the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

In 2023-24, a total of 3,20,961 visitors visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 3,484 visitors visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division and 3,048 visitors visited the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

The park, known for its beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife, and iconic species, is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The key attractions during the tourism season that re-opened post-monsoon in mid-October 2023 were the Jungle Safari and Elephant Safari options. Added opportunities for a cycling trail in Karbi-Anglong, trekking routes in the Panbari forest range and Chirang added to the attractions.

For nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, Kaziranga offers a plethora of activities, from elephant safaris and jeep rides to birdwatching and nature walks.

New routes under boat safari for dolphin watching and the Panpur and Burachapori jeep and cycling safari circuits were also made operational this year. (ANI)

