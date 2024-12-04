Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the assassination attempt at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday, calling it indicative of "failure of the Punjab government".

"This is condemnable, this incident should not have happened... This is the failure of the current Punjab government, their immaturity is visible. It has become clear that they are not able to run the administration properly," Channi said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Male Cheetahs Agni and Vayu Released Into Open Wild Areas at Kuno on International Cheetah Day 2024.

He said that such incidents are common in the state, with people getting extorted in villages and cities too.

"Such incidents keep happening in Punjab often, but because it happened with Sukhbir Singh Badal, now people are getting to know about it. People are being extorted in cities and villages, money is being collected by threatening them. There is no law and order in the state.

Also Read | Narayanpur Encounter: DRG Head Constable Killed in Gunfight With Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier this morning, an assassination attempt was made on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar.

Badal was doing 'seva' at the Golden Temple after being declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, who announced religious punishment for him for the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by the SAD-led government in the state from 2007 to 2017.

The SAD leader was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' (religious punishment).

According to sources, the attacker Narain Singh Chaura has been linked with radical organizations and was also on the radar of intelligence agencies ever since his return from Pakistan.

"Chaura was on the radar of Central intelligence agencies since he came out on bail in year 2018. The agencies kept Punjab Police updated about his movement and the activities he was involved in," the official said

Narain Singh Chaura is a hardcore Pakistan returned terrorist and former head of Akal Federation and had authored books on guerrilla warfare and other seditious materials, according to sources.

"He was involved in smuggling of weapons and explosives into Punjab during the early years of militancy. He reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 1984 and remained there for several years before he returned to Punjab. During his stay in Pakistan, he was remotely in touch with radical organizations in Punjab and helping them," said a senior official.

According to Amritsar Police, Chaura also had several cases registered against him.

"There are several cases registered against him (Chaura), arms were recovered from him in the past, we will have to check records," Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

Chaura's wife, Jasmeet Kaur condemned her husband's action.

She stated that her husband had informed her he was attending a "death anniversary programme" in Amritsar. "I didn't know what had happened until reporters came knocking at my door. Earlier, he had been lodged in jails in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur," Kaur told reporters. "I don't think what he did was right," Kaur added.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Jasbir Singh recounted the assassination attempt describing how the police acted swiftly to thwart the attack.

Singh explained that despite instructions not to frisk or stop anyone, he identified the alleged attacker and took immediate action.

"When he (Narain Singh Chaura) came there, I was standing alert. Looking at him, everything became clear... He was rounded up, his pistol taken away, and he was arrested," Singh said in a video released by the Aam Aadmi Party PRO.

Multiple political leaders condemned the attack on Badal, with the Congress claiming the Punjab government being negligent with security and Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the assassination attempt is "indicative of complete breakdown of law and order".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack and ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Due to the alertness of Punjab Police personnel, a big incident was averted. The accused was arrested on the spot. I am in touch with senior officials in the Police and the DGP. I have ordered them to conduct a thorough probe into the incident. Very soon, the motive behind the attack will be known. We will not allow such conspiracies which aim to defame the state to be successful." Mann said.

However, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticised both the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for the attack on the party leader, stating that the situation in the state is spiralling out of control.

Party leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned why Chaura had not been arrested earlier, particularly given the sensitive nature of the location.

He also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for lapses in police deployment, pointing out that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of the Harmandir Sahib premises on December 3.

"It has come to light that the accused, Narain Singh Chaura, conducted a reconnaissance of Harmandir Sahib on December 3. Why was he not arrested earlier? What kind of police deployment is this? And you are praising the police? What shamelessness is this, Bhagwant Mann?" he said.

Amritsar MP and Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla strongly condemned the attack.

"This is highly condemnable and wrong. This should not have happened...it is the premises of Darbar Sahib. Nobody has the right to take law into their hand. The incident happening there is absolutely wrong," Aujla said.

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh called the incident underscoring "complete breakdown of law and order" under the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Chugh claimed that the incident revealed the "unchecked operations of violent elements" in the state. "If a person with Z-category security can be attacked, what safety can a common man expect in Punjab?" he questioned.

"In a sensitive border state like Punjab, where security should be a top priority, Maan has failed the people of Punjab on all fronts, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)