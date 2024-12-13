New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi would be a fight to bring back the spirit of development in the national capital.

Dikshit, who has been fielded by the Congress from the New Delhi seat represented by AAP supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, also said all elections posed a challenge.

"Any election is a challenge and, particularly, if it is the chief minister's seat. However, whether he (Kejriwal) will contest or not, it is for AAP to decide. For us, the challenge is not to fight against any person," he told PTI Videos.

Dikshit, a former East Delhi MP, said that 10 years ago, the people of Delhi decided to give a chance to a new party.

"We had been saying it clearly that the Congress was removed from power (in Delhi) by creating a false atmosphere. However, after 10 years, it has become evident that the new party had nothing to do with real work, clean politics and good behaviour," he claimed.

It has also been established that the party got a developed state and it ruined it in seven to 10 years, Dikshit alleged.

"So, for us, it will be a fight to bring back the spirit of development in Delhi and get back a government that thinks about public welfare," he added.

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, due in February, fielding its city chief Devender Yadav from Badli, former city chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar from Patparganj, national spokesperson Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Delhi ex-minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran and Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka.

Kejriwal, who represents the New Delhi seat in the 70-member House, had defeated Dikshit's mother and three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013, from the segment.

