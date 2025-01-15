Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Ayodhya is witnessing large presence of devotees, many of whom are coming to the holy city after taking a dip at Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh. The devotees take a dip at Saryu Ghat and pay their obeisance at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan and other temples.

Authorities have stepped up their efforts to ease stay of pilgrims with proper traffic management and parking facilities.

Amid the devotional fervour, the city's warm hospitality has left a lasting impression on the visitors.

Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Singh said that devotees are arriving in large numbers, taking a holy dip at Saryu Ghat and going to Nageshwar Nath Temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Janambhoomi.

"Adequate security measures and parking arrangements are in place. Traffic diversions have been implemented ensuring devotees face no inconvenience during their visit," he said.

Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. "Many devotees are visiting Ayodhya after Kumbh. The arrangements for food, water, and accommodation are excellent. We started queuing at 4 am and had darshan at Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman Garhi. It was a memorable experience," said Anamika, a devotee.

Saloni, also a devotee, lauded the arrangements. "All facilities are well-managed, and Ayodhya looks vibrant with the devotees," she said.

A devotee from Delhi said they came to Ayodhya after taking dip during Maha Kumbh.

"The arrangements at Ram Janmabhoomi are very good. The police and administration have ensured a hassle-free experience for all devotees," she said.

Vinod Mittal, who travelled with his family, lauded the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"After Kumbh, we came to Ayodhya to have darshan at Ram Temple. The arrangements made by the Yogi Adityanath government are outstanding. If such management continues, India will become more popular for religious tourism," he added. (ANI)

