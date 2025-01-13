Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Ayurveda, yoga and Nathpanth are connected with each other and the aim of all is to attain a disease-free body.

"Ayurveda, yoga and Nathpanth are connected with each other..." said the CM while addressing an event in UP's Gorakhpur.

"Moksha or mukti, is not just relevant for the one who is dead but moksha means when there is nothing left to achieve, which means to attain the height of success," he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "There also came a time when a lot of people started patenting Ayurveda but today, under the leadership of PM Modi, we are again getting to know our traditional sciences. Today the world is celebrating International Yoga Day. The aim of all traditional sciences is to attain a disease-free state. If you have a healthy body, then you can attain everything. Our daily routine gets distorted when we don't sleep and wake up on time."

Earlier, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it a unique opportunity for people from across the country and the world to witness Uttar Pradesh and India's cultural and spiritual grandeur.

According to a release, while speaking at the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2025 on Sunday afternoon, CM Yogi emphasised the special significance of this year's Mahakumbh, as it marks a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years.

He invited devotees to experience the spiritual heritage of India by bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The Chief Minister announced that the Mahakumbh is being organised over an expansive 10,000-acre area. As of Friday night, 35 lakh devotees had already arrived. He urged people to offer khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti and then visit the Mahakumbh to immerse themselves in India's cultural and spiritual heritage. (ANI)

