Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple, was sent to a three-day police remand by a court in Amritsar on Thursday.

Chaura, 68, who fired but missed Badal, was produced before the court amid tight security.

Punjab Police had demanded a seven-day remand, but the court granted it three days', a defence counsel told reporters in Amritsar.

Chaura will be produced before the court again on December 8.

The counsel said Chaura has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Arms Act.

Chaura fired at Punjab's ex deputy chief minister from a close range before being overpowered by plainclothes policemen.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras by mediapersons who had gathered to cover the second day of Badal performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as religious penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

