Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) A special court in West Bengal on Wednesday sentenced a doctor of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) to four years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for taking a bribe of Rs 400 over 15 years ago, a senior official said.

The Ld Special Judge for CBI cases, Asansol court, pronounced the judgement on Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, the then medical superintendent (ENT) of the ECL Central Hospital in Kalla in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The central agency had registered a case in February 2009 against the doctor after receiving a complaint that he had accepted a bribe of Rs 400 to issue a medical certificate to the complainant.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet against the doctor in August of the same year, he said, adding that the court, after trial, found him guilty.

