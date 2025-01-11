Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 11 (ANI)l: The Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata, in collaboration with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, organised a one-day awareness session titled "Evolving Local to Focal - Focus MSME Entrepreneurs" at Hotel Polo Towers in Agartala.

The event aimed to explore business opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and enhance their competitiveness in defence manufacturing and exports.

The session received support from the Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER), the Tripura Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Association of Industries and Commerce.

Balpreet Singh, Manager of Aerospace and Defence at Ernst and Young LLP, introduced the session by highlighting Tripura's strategic location near Southeast Asia and its abundance of resources like rubber and bamboo.

He emphasised leveraging these resources for lightweight materials needed in defence production and urged the state government to promote innovation in bamboo composites and explore hydrocarbon reserves for energy-intensive industries.

Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, Deputy Director General (M and P) at the Department of Defence Production, outlined various initiatives by the Ministry of Defence, including 'Make Projects,' aimed at involving MSMEs in designing and developing defence equipment.

He revealed that projects up to Rs 100 crores are reserved for MSMEs, with relaxed eligibility criteria, and highlighted the Defence Offset guidelines, which incentivise MSME participation in global supply chains.

S K Majee, Chief Manager at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), urged MSMEs in Tripura, particularly those in the rubber and bamboo industries, to contribute to defence manufacturing through platforms like the Srijan Portal under the 'Make in India' initiative.

HAL reaffirmed its commitment to supporting MSMEs through expertise sharing and fostering collaborations.

In terms of Potential for Defence Manufacturing in Tripura, Guest of Honour Sabyasachi Debbarma, Joint Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tripura, underscored the state's strengths, including natural resources, skilled workforce, and strategic location.

He called for partnerships between local industries, start-ups, and defence PSUs to drive economic growth and employment.

Debbarma emphasised utilising Tripura's high-quality rubber for manufacturing tyres, seals, and gaskets, among other defence components, to boost self-reliance in defence production.

Shiladitya Munshi, Professor at Techno India University, Tripura, discussed MSMEs' potential to develop cost-effective defence components aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative.

He shared success stories, including the development of the 'Sudharshana' hexacopter for border surveillance and paver blocks designed for extreme conditions. He highlighted Techno India Knowledge Campus's role in providing incubation, technological support, and intellectual property assistance to MSMEs.

Lastly, in his welcome address, Rajkumar Agrawal, Vice-President of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, highlighted Tripura's Industrial Policy 2019 and urged the state government to develop an Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy.

He emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships, technology transfer, and innovation in strengthening India's defence sector.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to fostering MSME growth in Tripura, creating new opportunities in defence manufacturing, and contributing to India's self-reliance and modernisation efforts. (ANI)

