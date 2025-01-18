Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): Member of Waqf bill JPC and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should clarify his stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and say whether he supports the bill or not.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should clear its stand on it (the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024). He should tell whether he supports the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 or not. Interestingly, he remains silent... If he says anything, he will not be the chief minister... People are saying that he (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) is the most opportunistic politician in the country itself..." said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said, "We held meetings with advocates, journalists, the Shia Waqf Board, the Sunni Waqf Board, and the Secretary of the Minority Department of the state government... They put forth their views... Tomorrow we will hold a meeting in Kolkata and on January 21 we will hold a meeting in Lucknow..."

Notably, the budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and continue till April 4, with the union budget to be presented on February 1.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to submit its report during the budget session. The term of the committee was extended during the winter session of Parliament.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The JPC is conducting extensive consultations with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories to ensure a comprehensive overhaul of the legislation. (ANI)

