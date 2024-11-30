Patna (Bihar) [India], November 30 (ANI): Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Saturday expressed concern over alleged death threats he has been receiving from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Yadav also criticized the central government for failing to provide him with adequate security and called for an investigation into the reasons behind the threats.

The Purnea MP questioned the government's priorities, pointing out that while he is being threatened, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been given a security cover.

"What is the reason behind this, why does he want to kill me, who is the one who wants to get me killed? There will be someone who will find him. The responsibility of this of IB, RAW. You (Govt) don't give security, give it to Kangana Ranaut and others but at least fulfil the responsibility of investigating, are we not citizens of this country, don't we stand up for the law and constitution of this country?"

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had claimed that the threats were connected to his efforts to expose corruption in a hospital scam, which he plans to raise in Parliament.

"There was a general secretary and a few officials who tried to stop me. I have their audio tapes. A few officials were involved in a hospital scam issue, which I will raise in Parliament. Some officials want to restrict me from telling the truth. There are a few other people who want to kill me for raising my voice," Yadav alleged.

The Independent MP alleged inaction by the authorities, stating, "I have given all the reports, but the government is not doing anything on the matter of threats."

Yadav also mentioned that he had written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for himself and his family.

"I am asking for the safety of my family and the people who support me. The authorities are aware of these threats, but they have not acted," he added. (ANI)

