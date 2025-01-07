Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday debarred 68 candidates for allegedly securing teaching jobs after impersonators cleared the TRE-3 exam for them.

BPSC's Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI that these candidates were provisionally recruited as teachers through the TRE-3 exam and have now been debarred from appearing in any exam conducted by the commission in the future.

"Legal action will be initiated against them," he said.

"The decision was taken on the basis of forensic reports. During forensic examination and further investigation, characteristic discrepancies were found. Investigations revealed that other persons had appeared in the exam in place of these 68 aspirants, who had cleared the exam," he said.

The BPSC conducted TRE-3 from July 19 to July 22 last year.

Six lakh aspirants had appeared in the exam across 400 examination centres in 27 districts. The BPSC had announced a total of 89,581 vacancies for various teaching positions under TRE-3.

