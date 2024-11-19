Hajipur (Bihar), Nov 18 (PTI) Seven Bihar police personnel were arrested on Monday for allegedly consuming and selling liquor seized during raids in Vaishali district, officials said.

The officers of the Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF), including a woman constable, were arrested during searches at Mahua and Patepur areas of the district, they said.

Police also recovered 32 litres of liquor from their premises.

The Nitish Kumar-led government imposed a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar in 2016.

"All seven personnel of the ALTF-3 were arrested on the charge of consuming and selling seized liquor during raids,” Vaishali SP Har Kishore Rai told reporters in the evening.

A case has been registered at Mahua police station in this regard and investigation is underway, he said.

