New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have sought an additional seven-day time to submit their comments to the Election Commission of India over complaints on each other on alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), sources said on Monday.

The Commission asked BJP president JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to comment on the complaint against star campaigners of the other party and attached the complaints in its communication to them.

While the BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress had complained to the Election Commission over some remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in their election speeches.

The Election Commission had sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 pm on Monday, November 18, 2024, while reminding them of EC's earlier advisory to them dated May 22, 2024, during Lok Sabha Elections, to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and MCC is followed in letter and spirit during the election campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on November 11 lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi's claim that the BJP wanted to "destroy the Constitution."

Congress had complained to the EC on November 13 against PM Modi and Amit Shah alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, accused the two senior BJP leaders of "divisive, false, and malicious speeches" in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. (ANI)

