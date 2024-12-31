New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday, has strongly condemned the BJP for using offensive language to target Kerala.

In a post on X, Venugopal criticized BJP leaders for referring to the state as a 'Mini Pakistan', calling it an example of the party's deep-rooted animosity towards the people of Kerala.

"From time to time, the BJP deploys its hate mongers to spew venom against Kerala. Using terms like 'Mini Pakistan' shows they have deep-rooted animosity for the people of Kerala," he posted on X.

Venugopal emphasized that Kerala is globally recognized as a model state, consistently topping Human Development indices in education, healthcare, and overall living standards. He pointed out that Kerala has been a beacon of communal harmony, where people of all religions and sects have lived together peacefully for centuries.

The Congress leader further highlighted Kerala's rich history of social reform, citing figures like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swamikal, and Mahatma Ayyankali, who advocated for inclusivity, social justice, and egalitarianism.

Venugopal accused the BJP of disregarding the values promoted by these leaders in the post.

Venugopal also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against BJP leader Rane for making such divisive remarks. He stated that if the PM has any shame, he should immediately sack Rane.

"If PM Modi has any shame about Mr Rane's statements, he should sack him immediately. The people of Kerala have rejected, and will never accept the BJP for this very reason - they do not understand the beauty of its harmonious living," he added in the post.

Earlier on Monday, in a controversial remark, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane compared Kerala to "Mini-Pakistan" and stated that the Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were elected as members of Parliament for precisely this reason.

"Kerala is mini Pakistan; that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth; you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," Rane said while addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district.

Notably, following the row that erupted after his remark from opposition leaders, Rane clarified that Kerala was very much part of India, saying he was merely comparing the situation in Kerala and Pakistan. (ANI)

