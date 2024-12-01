New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): In preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated an auto campaign to consolidate its position and garner support from the people of the national capital.

The auto campaign is part of BJP's broader electoral strategy, including forming committees, conducting tours and campaigning.

According to sources, representatives from over 58 auto unions and organisations in Delhi will visit the BJP state office daily as part of the initiative. Each campaign will be flagged off by BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva or a senior leader.

The source further mentioned that the next phase of the campaign will be held on December 5, with auto drivers pledging their support to the BJP. Thousands of auto drivers are supporting BJP under the leadership of Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva in view of the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for next year.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Harsh Malhotra said that there are thousands of auto drivers in Delhi. "Today more than a thousand auto drivers were present at the Delhi BJP office and addressed the public meeting with them. While addressing the public meeting, the auto drivers shared Arvind Kejriwal's false promises and their plights with the BJP," he said.

Speaking further, Harsh Malhotra said that on Sunday more than a thousand auto drivers were present at the Delhi BJP office and launched the auto campaign.

"This time auto drivers want change. Auto drivers have written slogans like "Badlenge Delhi ka halat Milkar BJP ke sath" on the back of their autos. In the last election, auto drivers had given their support to Arvind Kejriwal with many demands which Arvind Kejriwal's party has not fulfilled. Troubled by that, thousands of auto drivers are giving their support to BJP. Given the assembly elections in 2025, the BJP is going to put many demands from auto drivers in its manifesto. Auto drivers will also be given benefits in the BJP's manifesto. This time many benefits will also be given to auto drivers in the BJP's manifesto. We will also fulfil those promises as soon as the BJP government is formed," he added.

Harsh Malhotra further mentioned that the auto yatra starting on Sunday will continue until the assembly elections, through which we will campaign and put the failures of the current government in front of the public. (ANI)

