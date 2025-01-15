New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura, Manish Sisodia on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging it to be behind the deteriorating law and order condition in the national capital.

Further, he alleged that the BJP is the biggest threat to slum dwellers in Delhi.

"I am getting a lot of love and support from the people of Jangpura. It is a big day for me today. Poor law and order, rapes, chain snatching, gang wars- BJP is behind all this. BJP has not been able to handle law and order here, so why should we give education and hospitals to them?... Today, the BJP is the biggest danger to jhuggi clusters in Delhi. If they come to power all jhuggis will be razed. We are the only ones... who lie down in front of bulldozers to prevent such actions," said Sisodia while speaking to ANI during his roadshow in Jangpura.

Meanwhile, after the Centre granted the ED the nod to prosecute him and Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor scam case, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal said that they (BJP) are contesting the Delhi Assembly Polls this way.

On being asked by the reporters outside the party office when he was enrooted to file his nomination, Kejriwal said, "Woh uss tarah see chunav lad rahe hain, hum is tarah see chunav lad rahe hain."

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate prosecution against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the liquor scam case.

The sanction order against these AAP leaders was received earlier this month in a fresh development to the case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

Sisodia is pitted against BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhan Suri inthe Jangpura seat.

The Delhi assembly polls is scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

