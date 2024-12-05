New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a missed call number, 7820078200, for residents of Delhi to register their support for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, and Bansuri Swaraj addressed a press conference on Thursday.

The conference was moderated by Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, according to a press statement.

Additionally, BJP MPs in Delhi initiated signature campaigns in their constituencies today.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri launched the campaign in the Kalkaji area, covering Jawahar Camp, Navjeevan Camp, and Bhoomihin Camp. Kamaljeet Sehrawat led the effort in Rajouri Garden, Bansuri Swaraj initiated it in Bhawar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar, and Praveen Khandelwal kicked off the campaign in Lok Vihar Pitampura Park.

Virendra Sachdeva stated that Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health insurance scheme, is operational across India. However, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has deprived its residents of this benefit due to political hostility. To advocate for its implementation, a signature campaign has been initiated, and MPs are distributing forms in their constituencies. He added that the arguments put forth by the BJP MPs in the Delhi High Court are available in the public domain.

Sachdeva further questioned why the Kejriwal government opposes the scheme, especially when the central government is eager to extend its benefits to Delhi residents. Even the Court supports extending the scheme's benefits to the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva emphasised that the scheme does not discriminate against beneficiaries. Every citizen of Delhi, whether living in slums or houses, is eligible. However, due to narrow-minded politics, Arvind Kejriwal has not implemented it in Delhi.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri shared his experience from the signature campaign in slum areas of Kalkaji, where residents expressed anger against the non-implementation of the scheme. He noted that despite initially agreeing in the Assembly to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the Kejriwal government backtracked. He further stated that during his visit to the constituency of MLA Atishi Marlena, residents were vocal about their dissatisfaction and warned that if the scheme is not implemented before the Assembly elections, Atishi will face backlash.

Bansuri Swaraj remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Ayushman Bharat as a gift to the nation, but Arvind Kejriwal has demonstrated the lowest level of politics by not implementing it in Delhi. She added that the Aam Aadmi Party prioritized political interests over public welfare. When Delhi BJP MPs approached the High Court, even the court was astonished by the government's stance. On March 27, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that over Rs 25,000 crore was ready to be allocated for Delhi under the scheme, but the Kejriwal government chose not to implement it.

Yogendra Chandolia recalled that when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he promised and delivered a health insurance scheme for the nation. Unfortunately, Delhi was excluded from its benefits due to the Kejriwal government's inaction. He also mentioned that under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, he had helped over 20 critically ill individuals from his constituency. If the Ayushman Bharat Scheme had been implemented, Delhi residents wouldn't have had to struggle for their medical treatments. (ANI)

