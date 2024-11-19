New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda will meet a 16-member delegation of senior leaders from Singapore's ruling party, the People's Action Party (PAP), on Tuesday at 2 PM at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

This interaction is part of the party's ongoing 'KNOW BJP' initiative. According to an official statement from the BJP, the meeting will provide a photo opportunity. " Hon'ble BJP National President Shri J.P. Nadda will interact with sixteen-member delegation of senior leaders of Singapore ruling Party "People's Action Party" as a part of 'KNOW BJP" initiative today 19 Nov, 2 PM at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi. Photo Opportunity only." BJP's official statement read.

As part of this initiative, JP Nadda has been strengthening party-to-party relations with international leaders.

Last month, Nadda met with the President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi. During their meeting, both leaders discussed the significant progress in India-Maldives relations over the past decade, including the introduction of Rupay Card transactions in the Maldives and the release of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Vision Document. They also explored areas of cooperation in the health sector.

Nadda shared his views on social media after the meeting. He wrote, "Met and interacted with the President of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. We had insightful exchanges to solidify our party-to-party ties, exchange of delegations of party leaders, and enhance mutual understanding. Our discussions about strengthening ties between India and Maldives reflect a shared vision for a strong partnership that promotes collaboration."

Nadda was accompanied by Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's Foreign Affairs Department In-charge, during the meeting. The Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, is currently on his first state visit to India, further highlighting the growing bilateral relations between both nations. (ANI)

