Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad on Saturday lashed out at actor Vijay and the state's political system, urging the public to reject lottery politics and corporate influence.

In a statement, Prasad called for an end to "lottery politics" that exploits the poor and asked Vijay to join hands with good people to promote the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar. "People's strength is divine strength. Eliminate lottery politics and corporate politics from Tamil Nadu," the official statement quoting Prasad said.

Prasad particularly targeted the actor, urging him to recognise the political schemes tied to events funded by lottery money, which, according to him, deceive and exploit the poor. "Actor Vijay must recognize the political schemes associated with events funded by lottery money that exploit and deceive the poor," the statement citing the BJP spokesperson added. He also advised Vijay not to be misled, referencing the example of Thirumavalavan.

Prasad then underlined the importance of a vigilant public in the 2026 Assembly elections, urging them to focus on the state's development. He, as per the statement, stressed the need to reject "corrupt parties, dynastic politics, and organizations driven by communal, divisive, or separatist ideologies."

He also called on the public to reject movements supporting corporate politicians who benefit from illicit wealth gained through lottery scams. "These lottery tycoons have left many poor families in Tamil Nadu struggling to survive," Prasad stated.

The BJP spokesperson referred to a video shown at the book launch event "Leader for All: Ambedkar," which featured Adhav Arjuna, a lottery company owner. The video suggested Arjuna played a key role in the 2021 Assembly elections, helping the DMK win with the assistance of Prashant Kishor's I-PAC organization. Prasad described Arjuna's recent statements at the event as hypocritical. "Adhav Arjuna's statements are hypocritical. While he worked to establish the DMK regime in 2021, he now falsely claims to oppose it. " the statement citing Prasad added..

Prasad also took aim at Arjuna's political ambitions, mentioning his unsuccessful attempts to secure a parliamentary ticket from the DMK and later his failure in the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). "Your political drama, driven by an ulterior motive to protect your massive lottery wealth and gain power, has now come to light," Prasad said.

He also underlined that the BJP is the largest party in the world, uniting 1.2 billion people, and is committed to removing dynastic rule in India. "BJP stands against dynastic politics and monarchy-like governance anywhere in India," Prasad added.

The statement concluded with the BJP spokesperson expressing confidence that the BJP will win in the 2026 elections and establish a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Tamil Nadu. The people, he said, are eager for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "golden era" of governance. (ANI)

