New Delhi, September 9: The BJP will organise various welfare activities across the country by launching 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on September 17. During the Sewa Pakhwara, BJP members are involved in welfare activities like blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps. This time also, the party has instructed its members to organise blood donation camps on September 17 in all districts.

"Swachhata Abhiyan can be conducted in all school and hospital premises from September 18 to 24. We can also take up painting of school and hospital premises and donating necessary items and equipment to schools and hospitals," the letter from the party said. "A felicitation programme for all participants of the Paris Paralympics-2024 can be organised at state headquarters, and sportspersons have to be invited for the programme. Assisting equipment can be donated to Divyangs on that occasion," it added. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan With Warm Hug at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Watch Video).

The party will also hold free health camps for elderly women, above the age of 60, in every assembly constituency on September 23. "MPs, MLAs, MLCs, other elected representatives, and chairpersons of various boards and corporations have to take a leading role in organising these health camps," it said. The party has also suggested organising seminars based on the contents of the book "Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi," authored by DR R Balasubramanaim, in all major centres of the states. Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, RSS in US: Pawan Khera Comes in Support of LoP, Accuses BJP and RSS of Restricting Women to Traditional Roles, Asserts ‘Congress Believes in Freedom’.

Along with these, art and drawing competitions, rangoli making, essay competitions based on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat 2047, and Go Vocal for Local themes will be organised. "The events and reports are to be shared on the "Sewa Pakhwara Module" created for the purpose on the NaMo app," the letter said. Party's National General Secretary Sunil Bansal will be the Convener of the campaign. Other members include- National Vice President, Saroj Pandey, K. Laxman, National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Samir Oraon, Harish Dwivedi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Neeraj Shekhar and Aparajita Sarangi.