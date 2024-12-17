New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved to introduce the Constitution (129 Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, paving the way for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. The proposal aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the country.

In addition, the law minister also sought to introduce bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule. These bills aim to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold Wave in Parts of State, Pune's Baramati Shivers at 7.8 Degrees Celsius; Check Details.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari, opposing the Union Minister's move, said, "Beyond the seventh schedule of the Constitution is the basic structure doctrine, which spells out that there are certain features of the Constitution beyond the amending power of the House. The essential features are federalism and the structure of our democracy. Therefore, the bills moved by the Minister of Law and Justice are an absolute assault on the basic structure of the Constitution and are beyond the legislative competence of the House."

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also opposed the bill, saying, "I am standing to oppose the 129th Amendment Act of the Constitution. I cannot understand how, just two days ago, no stone was left unturned to uphold the glorious tradition of saving the Constitution. Within two days, this Constitution Amendment Bill has been brought to undermine the basic spirit and structure of the Constitution. I agree with Manish Tewari, and on behalf of my party and my leader Akhilesh Yadav, I have no hesitation in saying that there was no one more learned than the makers of our Constitution at that time. Even in this House, there is no one more learned. I have no hesitation in saying this..."

Also Read | Delhi School Bomb Threat: Several Schools Receive Bomb Threat via Emails; 5th Incident in 9 Days.

In September, the Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations of a High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee's report outlined the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases: holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together in the first phase and conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipal polls) within 100 days of the general elections. The panel also recommended a common electoral roll for all elections.

However, several opposition leaders, including Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) MPs, expressed their strong opposition to the "One Nation, One Election" bill.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh rejected the bill, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to democracy. "The Congress party firmly, totally, comprehensively rejects the One Nation, One Election Bill. We will oppose the introduction. We will demand its reference to a Joint Parliamentary Committee," he said.

Ramesh further slammed the bill, asserting, "We believe it's unconstitutional. We believe it goes against the basic structure, and it is meant to throttle democracy and accountability in this country." He also referred to the party's long-standing objections to the idea, citing a letter written by Mallikarjun Kharge to former President Ramnath Kovind on January 17, outlining why the Congress party objects to the very idea of 'One Nation, One Election.'

According to Ramesh, the bill is part of a broader agenda to replace India's Constitution. "The One Nation, One Election Bill is only the first milestone; the real objective is to bring a new constitution. Amending the Constitution is one thing, but bringing a new Constitution is the real objective of the RSS and PM Modi," he claimed. Ramesh also stated that the RSS has historically opposed the Indian Constitution, as it does not draw inspiration from the Manusmriti. "They rejected this Constitution on 30th November 1949, saying that it doesn't derive inspiration from the values of Manusmriti and so on... That's what we are opposing."

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, expressed concerns, calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to discuss the bill. "We are demanding that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be done, and discussions should take place. Our party is demanding the JPC," Sule told ANI.

Pramod Tiwari, another Congress MP, questioned the government's approach, saying, "It would have been better if an all-party meeting had been called where there should have been discussions regarding this. But the government has brought this issue to divert attention from other important ones. They clearly know that to make constitutional changes, they neither have a majority in the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha," Tiwari said.

Congress MP K Suresh also raised similar concerns, stressing the bill's alleged threat to India's democracy. "The Congress party is not accepting this bill; we are strongly opposing it. This is against the interest of Indian democracy and our federal system. That is why we are going to strongly oppose it. The entire opposition is going to oppose it," he said, adding, "I think NDA allies, TDP and JD(U) may not openly oppose it, but they don't want this bill."

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also slammed the bill, stating, "Our party will oppose it because it is against all sections of the Constitution."

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Tewari submitted a formal notice to oppose the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. "My objections to the proposed bill are based on serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)