Amritsar, Nov 24 (PTI) A bomb-like object was found outside the Ajnala police station near Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

Police sealed the area and pressed a bomb disposal squad into service immediately after getting the information, which sent the object for further investigation, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurwinder Singh, said it would be too early to say anything on the matter, adding that an investigation was underway.

