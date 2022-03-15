Mumbai, March 15: Bombay High Court will pronounce on Tuesday the judgement in Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's plea in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik in his plea has demanded that the FIR against him be cancelled. The plea also calls the Enforcement Directorate against him illegal and wrong. Nawab Malik Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody Till March 21 in Money Laundering Case.

Malik was arrested on February 23 and remained in the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 7.

