Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) 81 Battalion, stationed in Sonamura under Sepahijala District, achieved a significant breakthrough in an operation showcasing their vigilance and professionalism.

During a meticulously planned search operation, BSF personnel deployed at NC Nagar seized 2.177 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately Rs1.74 crore in the market. This operation is a landmark achievement for the battalion, marking the first recovery of this kind in nearly three-and-a-half years.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Maharashtra: Big Cat Kills Man Fishing in Dark in Bhandara.

The operation began around 6 PM, following a tip-off about potential gold smuggling activities through the NC Nagar border. Acting swiftly, the BSF team set up an ambush by 6:30 PM. The operation lasted nearly three hours, culminating in the recovery of the smuggled gold.

Reports indicate that around 8:45 PM, two to three suspected Bangladeshi smugglers crossed the border and threw items toward the border fencing. The BSF team maintained their position, allowing one smuggler to approach and retrieve the items before issuing a challenge. However, due to dense fog, the smugglers managed to escape, retreating across the border within minutes. Upon inspection, the BSF team discovered the gold concealed within the discarded items.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Creates Record in Maharashtra Politics As NCP President Becomes Deputy Chief Minister for Sixth Time.

The operation underscores the BSF's heightened security measures in response to the volatile situation along the India-Bangladesh border. Despite challenging weather conditions and the agility of the smugglers, the BSF's swift action and effective coordination ensured the recovery of the contraband.

The BSF remains committed to safeguarding the nation's borders and curbing illegal activities. This successful operation not only demonstrates their dedication but also sends a strong message to smugglers operating in the region.

Further investigations are underway to identify the Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers involved.

Rajesh Kumar Langeh, Second-in-Command of the BSF 81 Battalion, stated, "Our battalion, stationed in Sonamura, achieved a significant breakthrough last night. During professional monitoring, our personnel deployed at NC Nagar seized 2.177 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs1.74 crore in the market."

"As you are aware, the BSF always remains on high alert. Considering the prevailing conditions in Bangladesh, our security measures are at the highest level. This operation marks a significant achievement, being the first of its kind in approximately three-and-a-half years," he added.

Somil Vohra, Assistant Commandant and Company Commander at BOP NC Nagar, Sonamura, Tripura, shared details of the operation: "Around 6 PM, we received information about a possible gold smuggling attempt through the NC Nagar border. Acting on the tip-off, my team and I set up an ambush by 6:30 PM."

"Our operation continued until 9 PM. At approximately 8:45 PM, two to three Bangladeshi smugglers crossed the border and discarded items toward the fencing. We waited for one smuggler to retrieve the items and then issued a challenge. However, due to heavy fog, they managed to flee, crossing back over the border within minutes," he explained.

"When we inspected the items, we discovered the gold, valued at Rs1.74 crore. Both the Bangladeshi and Indian smugglers had escaped by then. The operation lasted nearly three hours, beginning at 6 PM, with the ambush set up by 6:30 PM. We concluded around 8:45 PM with the recovery of the contraband," Vohra added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)