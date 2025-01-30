New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: CRPF Jawan Ravikant Verma Fatally Shoots Wife Before Turning Revolver on Himself in His Rented Flat in Misrod Area.

Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Friday.

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 4 in two phases. The first part of the Session will end on February 13 and the second phase will begin on March 10.

Also Read | Tata Motors Share Price Today: Stocks of Tata Motors Tumble Over 7% After Q3 Earnings, Ends at 697 per Share.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)