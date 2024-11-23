Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday hailed the party's decisive victory in the state assembly bypolls, attributing the success to the public's unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Citing the BJP's victory in Kundarki seat of Moradabad district, Chaudhary said the results are also "a slap on the face of those who indulge in caste, region and religion-based politics".

"I respect the decision of the great people of Uttar Pradesh. They have expressed their trust in Modi ji, Yogi ji and the policies of the BJP, and showered us with affection and blessings. For this, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them," he told PTI Videos.

Chaudhary noted the "overwhelming support" for the BJP's welfare-oriented approach and said "our policies aimed at public and poverty welfare will continue to progress with full strength".

Reflecting on the bypoll results, he pointed to Kundarki constituency in Moradabad district, which delivered the largest margin of victory in the state where BJP candidate Ramveer Thakur registered victory by over 1.40 lakh vote margin.

"The mandate in Kundarki is a clear message in support of the prime minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. It is also a slap in the face of those who indulge in casteist, regionalist and religion-based politics," he said.

Chaudhary further said the people of Uttar Pradesh have recognized the BJP's development initiatives and voted decisively for the leadership of Modi and Yogi.

"Development may have different definitions for different people, but the people of this state have ideologically supported our welfare policies and voted for Modi ji and Yogi ji for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The BJP, along with its ally RLD, won seven out of nine seats in the assembly bypolls, reinforcing its political stronghold in the state. Two seats went to the Samajwadi Party.

