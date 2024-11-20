Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) A seven-member inter-ministerial central team is scheduled to visit Odisha on November 24 to evaluate the damage caused by Cyclone Dana and subsequent floods in the state last month, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said here on Wednesday.

Pujari said the team led by P K Ray, joint secretary under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will reach Bhubaneswar on November 24 and undertake a visit to cyclone-affected Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendarapa districts on November 25.

The team will be divided into three units and will undertake the assessment of the damage in these areas, he said.

The team will be in Odisha till November 27 to conduct a detailed assessment of the post-cyclone situation, the minister said, adding that the team will also meet the chief secretary and have a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

He said the Union government will release financial assistance to the state on the basis of the damage assessment report of the central team, the minister said.

The state government is trying to build cyclone-resilient infrastructure and houses with support from the central government, he said.

It may be noted that the state government released Rs 423 crore on November 6 as compensation against damage caused in the districts affected by Cyclone Dana.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office, at least 41 lakh residents of 11,637 villages in 131 blocks of 14 districts were affected due to the cyclonic storm.

Three districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapada -- have been severely affected by the cyclone. Balasore was severely affected due to floods in the aftermath of the cyclone.

