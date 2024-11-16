Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) Mizoram's apex student body on Saturday urged the Centre to take steps for the safety and security of Mizo students in violence-hit Manipur.

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) expressed concern about the security of Mizo students in the strife-torn Manipur as tension escalated after the killing of 10 tribal people there.

It appealed to the Centre to temporarily attach or transfer Mizoram's quota (seats) in technical and medical institutions in Manipur to outside the neighbouring state till the normalcy returns there.

The organisation also urged the Lalduhoma government to take steps for the safety and security of Meitei people living in Mizoram and also appealed to the Manipuris to take care of themselves.

The MZP blamed the Centre and the Manipur government for allegedly delaying the post-mortem examinations of the bodies of 10 tribal people at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam.

