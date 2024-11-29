Srinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) Srinagar Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday said the response of the Centre to his question in Parliament over the "harassment" of people on the national highway during the convoy movement of the security forces was "full of blatant lies".

"I asked government of India to stop the harassment of people and blockading of traffic, including ambulances on Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the convoy movement of the security forces This is their response -- full of blatant lies," Mehdi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Gondia Road Accident: 12 Killed, 15 Others Injured As MSRTC Bus Trying To Avoid Ramming Biker Topples on Gondia-Kohmara Road; PM Narendra Modi Mourns.

He posted the Centre's response to his questions as well as some photos and videos purportedly showing ambulances being stopped during the convoy movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

"Also sharing some video evidence in the thread to expose their lies," he said.

Also Read | Manipur: Mobile Internet Suspended for 2 More Days in 9 Districts Including Jiribam As Precautionary Measure.

The MP had asked the defence minister to state whether it is a fact that the traffic on the highway is stopped multiple times at multiple places at every few kilometres for the Army or paramilitary movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

He had asked whether it is also a fact that not only normal traffic but the ambulances are also stopped by the security forces.

The Srinagar MP also asked the minister what steps were taken or were proposed to be taken by the government to stop this "humiliating practice" which also "violates" the human rights.

In the written answer, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Sethi said as part of drill, regular movement of conveys takes place between Jammu and Srinagar for various operational as well as administrative reasons.

"The Indian Army follows detailed procedures for the movement of convoys with due emphasis on friendly move of the populace. Owing to security reasons and to thwart incidents like attack/ambush of convey in past, Road Opening Parties are sent out prior to the movement of any Security Forces Convoy," the minister said.

The government said traffic is regulated, temporarily, particularly at points where laterals meet the NH 44 and at U-turn during the movement of the Army or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) convoys.

"The Indian Army does not harass or stop any civil movement on the National Highway. The charter of civilian traffic regulation is of the state authorities or Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Ambulances are always accorded priority for movement and they are not stopped anywhere by the Security Forces," the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)