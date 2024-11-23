Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP turncoat CP Yogeshwara, who joined the Congress in October is leading from the Channapatna seat, counting for which began on Saturday morning, as per the early trends from the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI trends at 10:30 am today, Yogeshwara is leading with 45982 votes with Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy trailing with 34808 votes.

Also Read | Karnataka By-Elections Results 2024: NDA Leads in Channapatna and Shiggaon Assembly Seats, Congress in Sandur.

Independent candidate Ningaraju Shanakanapura is in the third spot with 908 votes, as per ECI trends.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is also the JD(S) State Youth Unit President, is competing against CP Yogeshwara, who joined the Congress after resigning as BJP MLC last month. Notably, HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) defeated Yogeeshwara in the 2018 and 2023 assembly polls from the seat. The seat fell vacant after HDK won from the Mandya parliamentary segment in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Sikkim By-Election Results 2024: SKM Wins 2 Assembly Seats Uncontested After SDF Candidates Withdraw.

Earlier, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Channapatna by-polls, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that the youth is with him and he is confident that the people will bless him.

Speaking to ANI, Nikhil said, "From the last 18 days, people have given me confidence. I am very confident today that the work done by HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy will come in handy for my victory. The youth is with me...I am confident that the people of Channapatna will bless me."

Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Yediyurappa said that the people should teach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a befitting lesson by securing victory for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Channapatna Assembly constituency in the upcoming bypoll.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Nikhil in Channapatna, Yediyurappa said, "There's no use in electing Congress puppet CP Yogeshwar in the land of toys. This government can't even fill a single pothole." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)