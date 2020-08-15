Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday launched Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana for farmers to make them self-dependent on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Baghel hoisted the national flag at Police Parade Ground of Raipur.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Illuminated in Tricolour on Indian Independence Day 2020, Watch Video: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

In his address on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: "Ee had begun the journey towards 'Nyay' (justice) with the freedom movement, and now we are on our tryst to ensure justice to each and every person of the state."

To make the farmers self-dependent, Chhattisgarh has launched Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana. Baghel said, "Ensuring justice is our main objective behind the manifestation of 'Nava Chhattisgarh' vision and this manifestation is not possible without love, support, cooperation and direct participation of people. As the state government, we could decide that this is the time to wipe off the tears of the weaker section of society and empower them."

Also Read | Dating App Horror: Fraudster Posing as Woman Tricks Bengaluru Man to Strip Naked, Uses Footage to Blackmail Him.

Baghel also stated that the Gandhian ideology of serving humanity, institutions based on Nehru's vision and the infrastructures developed by him made the state competent enough to fight against this pandemic.

He further announced the launch of Dr Radhabai Diagnostic Centre Scheme and 'Padhai Tunhar Para' Scheme. Under Dr Radhabai Diagnostic Centre Scheme, pathology and other medical test services will be provided on concessional rates. In the same way, Padhai Tunhar Para Yojana is being launched for helping children of the community to learn and study, read the press release.

He also said that the facilities provided to the citizens by the 101 'Chief Minister Ward Offices' set up in the municipal corporations are encouraging. Now we are starting 'Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana' in urban areas for home access services, in which applications, documents etc. can be sent by reaching out to the call center.

Many types of services will be provided to citizens at their homes at minimum cost, with the help of internet and SMS alerts. "Chief Minister Power Infrastructure Development Scheme" will be started for strengthening the transmission-distribution system of electricity, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)