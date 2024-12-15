Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that under the guidance and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Police has achieved tremendous success in anti-Naxal operations in the last one year.

"...Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chhattisgarh Police has achieved tremendous success in anti-Naxal operations in the last year, facing difficult challenges with courage and bravery. Due to the effective action of the security forces, a large number of Naxalites have decided to surrender and return to the mainstream," Sai said while speaking at a ceremony here to present the President's Colour Award to Chhattisgarh Police.

"A year ago it was difficult to even imagine that Naxalism would be completely eradicated from Chhattisgarh, but the initiative and effective strategy of the double-engine government have made it possible...I have spent the night in the camp with the soldiers, they are full of enthusiasm," the Chief Minister added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amit Shah said that both the Centre and Chhattisgarh government are committed to eradicating Naxalism in the state. He added that Chhattisgarh Police has achieved a lot of success against Naxals.

"I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that you have reposed faith in the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and we are all committed to eradicating Naxalism from the state by 2026," Shah said while speaking at a ceremony here to present the President's Colour Award to Chhattisgarh Police.

"Chhattisgarh Police has achieved a lot of success against Naxals. In the last year, 287 Naxals have been killed, about 1000 Naxals have been arrested and 837 Naxals have surrendered," he added.

Shah praised the Chhattisgarh Police for its "hard work, dedication, bravery and your affection towards the people."

"I can say with confidence that the Chhattisgarh Police Force is one of the bravest police forces among all the police forces in the country. As Chhattisgarh entered the 25th year of its formation, you were honoured with the President's Colour Award. This is a testament to your hard work, dedication, bravery and your affection towards the people," he said.

The Chhattisgarh Police has been honoured with the prestigious 'President's Police Colour' award, recognizing their remarkable 25-year journey of selfless service and unwavering dedication to the nation. This esteemed award acknowledges the police force's fearless battle against Naxalism and their tireless efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, surrendered Naxals were welcomed at the Bastar Academy of Dance Art and Literature. Many of them have even been inducted into the Chhattisgarh Police. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet them later today.

A surrendered Naxal, Sandhya said, "We were told that we will be serving the poor, that is why we joined. After we joined, the reality was very different... I had joined in 2001 and surrendered in 2014. All this time she was hopeful she would be serving the poor, but when that did not happen, she surrendered."

Another surrendered Naxal, Shankar Madka (Militia Company Commander with a Rs 5 lakh bounty), said, "I had joined in 2007 and left in 2023... From 2019-2023, I was the Militia Company Incharge. I along with my team of 12 Naxals killed two STF personnel and looted their weapons... At that time, there was Janta Sarkar in many areas and even police did not dare to enter our areas... Now I feel better that I am in the mainstream and meeting officers and ministers... I want to tell the Home Minister that I have been given a new life and a new job. The SP gave me a job. I am in the police now." (ANI)

