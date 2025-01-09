A tragic accident unfolded in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, where an under-construction chimney at the Kusum plant collapsed, burying over 30 individuals under the debris. The incident occurred amidst ongoing construction work, leading to chaos and panic at the site. Emergency rescue operations are currently underway, with police and administrative teams working tirelessly to save those trapped beneath the rubble. Specialized equipment has been deployed to expedite the process, as every passing moment is critical in the rescue mission. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash before the collapse, followed by cries for help from the site. Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of onlookers and facilitate unhindered rescue efforts. Preliminary investigations are being conducted to determine the cause of the collapse. Sukma Encounter: 3 Naxalites Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh (Watch Video).

Under-Construction Kusum Plant Structure Collapses

Mungeli, Chhattisgarh: A major accident occurred at the under-construction Kusum plant, where more than 30 people were buried under debris due to the collapse of an under-construction chimney. Police and administrative teams are on the spot, working to rescue the people trapped… pic.twitter.com/qeSf9FMsxZ — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2025

