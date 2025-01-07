New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission of India's announcement of Delhi Assembly Elections and urged the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on providing quality services to make everyday life easier.

"I welcome the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Delhi Assembly Elections. Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. They are a medium to keep the country and the state advancing on the path of development and good governance. I urge the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on improving the standard of living, combating corruption, reducing pollution and providing quality services to make everyday life easier," Nadda posted on X.

Also Read | 'Avoid Offering Freebies That Can Hit State's Financial Health', Says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

"Under the guidance of Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji, the BJP government has been continuously working towards the comprehensive development of Delhi and will further our efforts to turn the dream of a 'Viksit Delhi' into a reality," the post further reads.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said that the public of Delhi was eagerly waiting for the dates of the elections.

Also Read | Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: Chhattisgarh PWD Suspends Registration of Contractor, Suresh Chandrakar, Arrested in Scribe Murder Case in Bijapur.

"5 February is a date of change...The people who looted Delhi and the public of Delhi will vote to get rid of this 'AAP-da'...A double-engine government of the BJP will be formed on 8th February," Sachdeva said.

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The final voter list published on January 6 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)