Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented several measures to ensure the purity of the Ganga during Maha Kumbh 2025, with 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) already operational in Prayagraj to provide devotees with clean water, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) Managing Director Raj Shekhar said on Wednesday.

"We are ensuring that no untreated water enters the Ganga. Wastewater is being treated using advanced oxidation techniques before its release. Administrative camps are being set up to monitor and control the arrangements. All departments are actively engaged in preparations," Shekhar said while speaking to ANI.

He noted that the Namami Gange Mission, in collaboration with the state government, is leading efforts to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a global benchmark for eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

"10 STPs are working here (Prayagraj). While some STPs are still under construction, measures are in place to prevent untreated drains from flowing into the Ganga. Local treatment is being done, and advanced oxidation processes are being used. This time, devotees will experience a cleaner Ganga with a maintained water level, thanks to comprehensive government arrangements," Shekhar added.

The Namami Gange Mission, aimed at rejuvenating the Ganga and promoting sustainable environmental practices, is working to make the Maha Kumbh 2025 a remarkable event that emphasizes spirituality, cleanliness, and environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has made special arrangements to manage the crowds at railway stations. The Railways has launched the 'Ticket Aapke Dwar' facility to make railway tickets more accessible.

"Railway has made many special arrangements, like the provision for a mobile UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) so that devotees can access the ticket counter wherever they are in Mahakumbh... The railway commercial staff will have a mobile UTS, in which a printer will be connected to their phone... This is an attempt to manage the crowd," said Gorakhpur Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh to begin from January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

