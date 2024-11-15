Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the 'Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav' programme organized by the State Tribal Research Institute here.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced to organize 'Tribal Science Festival' every year to encourage tribal talents in the field of science for which funds will be provided to the Uttarakhand Tribal Research Institute as per requirement.

The Chief Minister earlier virtually participated in the programme organized in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jamui, Bihar, on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day.

After the programme, the Chief Minister presented certificates to the beneficiaries of PM Janman Yojana at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan. He also presented certificates to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Card.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of two hostel buildings under PM Janman Yojana in Uddham Singh Nagar and Kotdwar.

In the programme held in Dehradun, the Chief Minister met the people of tribal society from different states in the Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav and got to know their culture. Artists from various tribes participating from all over the country performed folk dances. The Chief Minister also visited various stalls set up by the tribal society, and also participated in the folk dance of the tribal society.

A release said the Chief Minister paid floral tribute to the statue of Birsa Munda and paid tribute to him.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the State Tribal Research Institute for organizing the Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav. He said that this program will provide an opportunity to tribal artists to showcase their talent and also make the non-tribal community aware of the features of the art and culture of the tribal society.

He said what that Lord Birsa Munda did in his lifetime of just 24 years and 7 months, which will be remembered for eternity.

The Chief Minister said that the struggle and sacrifice of Birsa Munda gave a new direction to the Indian freedom struggle. His movement also organized other tribal communities and inspired them to actively participate in the freedom struggle. He was also a great social reformer. He organized the tribal society by spreading awareness against the evils prevalent in the tribal society. He said that tribal society is like the strong root of our country India.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done towards making the tribal society strong and self-reliant.

He said Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community.

Dhami said PM Modi has increased the budget of Eklavya Model School by 21 times and 128 tribal villages of Uttarakhand have been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan. Basic facilities, economic empowerment, better education system and healthy life will be promoted in these selected villages. The state government is also working towards improving the standard of living of the tribal and tribal community of the state by giving them many facilities.

The Chief Minister said four Eklavya Adarsh Residential Schools are being run in Uttarakhand in which the students of the tribal community get free education and hostel facilities.

Scholarships are being provided to the children of the tribal community from primary level to postgraduate level. A grant of Rs 50,000 is being provided for the marriage of daughters of members from Scheduled Tribe community. Infrastructure facilities are being developed rapidly in tribal areas.

State Tribal Festival and Sports Festival are being organized every year for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture.

A corpus fund of Rs 1 crore has also been arranged for the Tribal Research Institute.

He said PM Modi had announced celebration of November 15 every year as Tribal Pride Day and the state government is also celebrating every year in the state with great pomp and gaiety.

He said that the cultural and historical identity of the tribal society has to be conveyed to the people with full joy and that the state government will always work with determination for the development of tribal society in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

