Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of adopting anti-farmer policies and betraying the farming community.

She condemned the Congress government's imposition of conditions on the Rythu Bharosa scheme, calling it a grave injustice to farmers who toil to feed the nation.

Also Read | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 1,675 Flats for EWS Families at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar Area; Beneficiaries Excited and Joyous.

Addressing a gathering of BRS leaders and cadres, MLC Kavitha questioned why farmers--the backbone of the country--are forced to beg for their rightful support. She demanded the unconditional disbursement of Rythu Bharosa funds, free from bureaucratic hurdles.

"How many more applications must farmers submit to access the benefits they were promised?" she asked, labelling the Congress government's requirements as "cruel and humiliating."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate DU's East Campus, West Campus at Dwarka and Other Projects in Delhi on January 3.

The BRS Leader accused the Congress of failing to honour its election promises, such as monthly financial aid for women and scooters for girls. She emphasized that, within just a year of governance, the Congress has faced massive public opposition due to its inability to deliver on key pledges.

Kavitha also warned that the Congress government's anti-farmer stance would have severe consequences in the upcoming local body elections. She urged party cadres to prepare for a decisive victory, asserting, "The Congress has betrayed the trust of the people, and the BRS flag will fly high."

Earlier on December 30, K Kavitha hit out at the Congress government in Telangana over the 'increase' in crimes against women. She said that the state government has failed to give attention to the safety of women since there was a 10 per cent increase in the crime rate.

There is a rape case every third hour and there is a kidnapping case every fifth hour, the BRS MLC said, adding that this was never the situation in Telangana.

"Congress government has not given any attention to the safety of women. We have been highlighting this fact. Unfortunately, there is a 10% increase in crime rate. In Telangana today, every third hour there is a rape case and every fifth hour, there is a kidnap case happening. This is really unfortunate. This was never the situation," Kavitha told ANI.

She further said that the BRS government had created a 'She team' that works towards preventing petty crimes against women, which would further stop heinous crimes. However, the Congress government doesn't seem to care about women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)