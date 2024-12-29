Kochi, Dec 29 (PTI) Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas is in serious condition after sustaining head and spinal injuries, reportedly after falling from a gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Sunday evening.

The severely bleeding MLA was rushed to a private hospital near the stadium by volunteers and others.

Hospital sources said her condition is critical, and she has been placed on ventilator support.

She reportedly hit her head on the concrete ground after falling from the gallery, sources said.

Uma Thomas had arrived at the stadium to attend a dance programme inaugurated by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, the sources added.

