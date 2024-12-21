Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress workers on Saturday performed evening Aarti of the Constitution in honour of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Vikasnagar of Dehradun district. Former cabinet minister and chairman of the Congress Discipline Committee Navprabhat stated the intent of holding this programme is to create public awareness against attempts to change the constitution of the country.

"Since 2014, attempts have been made to bring changes to the constitution. Now the situation has reached to a level where disrespectful language has been used against BR Ambedkar. We have organised this programme to create public awareness against such attempts. Today we take a pledge to protect the Constitution of India and the honour of its maker. BR Ambedkar gave us such a Constitution in which people of every class are considered equal today," said Navprabhat.

Also Read | Sohana Building Collapse: Multistorey Building Collapses in Punjab's Mohali, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced nationwide protests on December 24 (Tuesday) against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar.

All party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members are also going to hold press conferences on December 22 (Sunday) and 23 (Monday) on Shah's comments.

Also Read | Kannauj: 32-Year-Old Shivangi Goes Gender Reassignment Surgery, Marries Girlfriend Jyoti in Sarai Devin Tola Area.

During the Parliament winter session, which concluded on Friday, INDIA bloc MPs took out multiple protests since HM Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on December 18, criticising Congress for making it a 'fashion' to take Ambedkar's name.

Notably, Shah stated, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives."

The Congress lashed out at the BJP and Shah, demanding an apology and his resignation for his remarks, calling it an "insult" to Ambedkar.

During the protests in Parliament, the BJP took out parallel protests to Congress. A face-off occurred at the premises of Parliament, injuring two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Moreover, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)