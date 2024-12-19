New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for hurting the sentiments of "crores of countrymen" for allegedly disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar.

Taking to X, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad stated that the BJP might use force to stop opposition members from entering Parliament but emphasised that the issue at hand was the insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

"BJP may come to Parliament with sticks, may stop us from entering Parliament, may push us--but the issue is of insult to Baba Saheb. BJP will have to apologise for hurting the sentiments of crores of countrymen by insulting Baba Saheb," the Congress leader said.

Earlier today, Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP for allegedly insulting BR Ambedkar and for the conduct of BJP MPs in Parliament, following a scuffle that broke out earlier in the day, leaving two BJP MPs injured.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of repeatedly insulting Dr Ambedkar, who is credited with giving India its Constitution and securing rights for every citizen.

She said, "The BJP is repeatedly insulting Baba Saheb, who gave the Constitution to the country, who gave rights to every citizen, who changed the lives of crores of Dalits and deprived people with his thoughts and actions. By insulting him, the BJP has insulted the sentiments of crores of Dalits and deprived people of the country. BJP should apologise to the country."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the BJP's behaviour in Parliament. He said, "After insulting Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar, @narendramodi also gets the dignity of Parliament insulted. BJP MPs were armed with placards with thick sticks and were made to push and shove to stop the peaceful protest of INDIA alliance MPs so that their animosity towards Babasaheb, Parliament, the Constitution, and democracy is not exposed. But we will stand firm; we will not tolerate any derogatory comments on Babasaheb. Everyone in the country will strongly oppose BJP/RSS."

Vadra further lashed out at the BJP and its MPs, who were protesting against her party for allegedly insulting Dr Ambedkar, challenging them to chant the slogan "Jai Bhim" in the Parliament premises.

Vadra said that people should not remain confused that the BJP was protecting the Constitution since the language used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was reflective of their reality.

"We protest daily from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Nothing has happened till now. This is all a conspiracy. We asked those who were stopping us to chant 'Jai Bhim'...We didn't say anything. We kept chanting slogans for our constitution. If the people of this country think that these people are protecting the constitution, they should not remain confused since Amit Shah's language has exposed their reality. They can't even say Jai Bhim. I challenge them to say Jai Bhim here," Vadra told reporters. (ANI)

