Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had links with George Soros Foundation and the Congress was becoming a tool of forces trying to create instability in the country.

Chugh, a BJP general secretary, said in a statement that Sonia Gandhi "as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation". He alleged that FDL-AP Foundation "has expressed views to treat Kashmir as a separate entity".

The BJP, he said, would expose "anti-national credentials" of the Gandhi family and expose "nefarious designs" of Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh, who is incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, said no attempt will succeed to "subvert" the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a leading nation in the world.

BJP had earlier accused Congress of joining hands with forces that want to hinder India's growth.

"This thread highlights a connection between the Congress party and George Soros, suggesting their shared goal of hindering India's growth. Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation," the party said in a post on X.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity. This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," the post added. (ANI)

