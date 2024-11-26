New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Constitution has lived up expectations and needs of the country and is a guiding light for people.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, PM Modi said India is going through a huge phase of transformation and the Constitution is showing the path.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Swearing-In Ceremony: Jharkhand CM Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Invites Him for Ceremony on November 28 (See Pics).

"Our Constitution has lived up to every expectation and need of the country. It's due to the power of the Constitution that, today, the Constitution of Baba Saheb has been implemented completely in Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, the Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir Today, India is going through a huge phase of transformation, and the Constitution of India is showing us the path. It has become a guiding light for us," PM Modi said.

"During the Constituent Assembly's debate - Babasaheb Ambedkar had said - 'Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document. Its spirit is always the spirit of age'," he added.

Also Read | Indian Real Estate Sector To Cross USD 4.8 Trillion in Market Size by 2047, Likely Contribute Above 18% to Projected GDP Target of USD 26 Trillion: Report.

PM Modi also referred to the Mumbai terror attack that took place on this day in 2008 and said the terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get a befitting reply.

"This is the 75th year of the Indian Constitution - it is a matter of immense pride for the country. I bow to the Constitution and all the members of the Constituent Assembly. We cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. Those who lost their lives, I pay my homage to them. I also want to reiterate the resolution of the country - all those terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get befitting reply," he said.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna presented a painting made by a prisoner, lodged in Tihar jail, to PM Modi during the Constitution Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister also released the Annual Report of Indian Judiciary 2023-24, on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)